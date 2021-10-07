Jason Sudeikis recalls Olivia Wilde cutting his hair on TV & what daughter Daisy learnt from it

Jason Sudeikis has recently opened up on an adorable thing that daughter Daisy does after her father returns from work. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres during The Ellen Show, the Ted Lasso star recalled about that one time his ex Olivia Wilde cut his hair on television and what daughter Daisy learned from her mother’s famous stint!

Speaking to Ellen, who was also a part of Sudeikis’ makeover by Wilde, the actor revealed that his daughter makes sure to “shave his moustache” after he returns from work so that she recognizes her father well. The actor also added that he paid her daughter for all the times she helped him get rid of the moustache!

Recalling the time when Olivia Wilde and Ellen cut his hair on television during his appearance on Ellen’s show in March 2019, Sudeikis said he doesn’t care about his haircuts or moustaches! “You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here,” Sudeikis told Ellen, to which Ellen joked stating that the actor was in a “risky” position, as she might cut his hair again. “You guys went at it, and now Daisy shaves my moustache. I don’t care,” Sudeikis noted, making everyone in the audience have hilarious reactions.

Again joking, he even noted that he would ask his son Otis to wax his chest. “That'll be the hardest gig of all. It's a jungle down there,” Jason said.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde share two kids, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. The two have split up in 2020 but none of them opened up on the actual reason for a breakup.

