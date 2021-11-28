Jason Sudeikis reportedly 'feels safe & relaxed' with Keeley Hazell post Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis is reportedly dating Keeley Hazell again and were spotted kissing during their romantic vacation in Cabo. According to a report from Page Six, Sudeikis and Hazell are hitting it off again as the Ted Lasso star "feels safe" around Hazell after splitting with Olivia Wilde.

For those unversed, Sudeikis and Wilde share two kids, Daisy and Otis. The ex-couple broke off their seven-year engagement in 2020. Wilde is currently dating singer and One Direction alum Harry Styles. Page Six also reports that Sudeikis and Hazell have been dating casually, and nothing has been serious between them.

During their trip to Cabo, as Sudeikis was spotted kissing Hazell, the SNL star was wearing a purple t-shirt while the supermodel sported a pink bikini. Page Six also reports that Hazell has been willing to take her relationship with Sudeikis to the next level.

Reportedly, Jason Sudeikis "was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia [Wilde," as she is the mother of his kids. However, with Keeley, who also has a recurring role in Ted Lasso, Sudeikis "feels safe and relaxed," via Page Six. As they have known each other for a long time, they reportedly "enjoy each other’s company."

In June 2021, Hazell and Sudeikis reportedly confirmed their relationship and People Magazine obtained photos of the two of them together strolling around New York City. The duo had previously worked together in Horrible Bosses 2 and Keeley has a recurring role in Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis who is in the lead. "They've been dating for a little while now...They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point," People's insider had previously noted.

