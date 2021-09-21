Jason Sudeikis to return to Saturday Night Live soon? Here's what producer Lorne Michaels has to say

Saturday Night Live and Jason Sudeikis fans can rejoice, for the Ted Lasso star might return to his SNL gig, as producer Lorne Michaels has confirmed! During The Emmy Awards 2021, Michaels shared the news backstage after SNL bagged an award for the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

“Jason Sudeikis will be coming back soon,” Michaels said, during one of his interviews at the press room, via Entertainment Tonight. He also pointed out that his comment about Sudeikis was related to an earlier question about upcoming hosts in the show. So, are SNL fans getting to witness Sudeikis as a Saturday Night Live host again?

Meanwhile, it was a big day for the Ted Lasso gang along with Sudeikis as the team grabbed major awards at this year’s Emmys. Sudeikis himself bagged his first Emmy in the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy category for his Apple TV+ series. During his acceptance speech, Sudeikis didn’t forget to thank his former executive producer Michaels and also made the audience laugh by his jokes on him. However, backstage, Michaels was all praises about Sudeikis and mentioned that he was “so happy” for him.

For the unversed, Sudeikis had announced his departure from Saturday Night Live during his appearance at The Late Show With David Letterman, after staying with the popular show from 2003-2013. However, the actor and comedian have also made sure to return several times including playing Joe Biden during US Election skits. Saturday Night Live will return for its 47th season on October 2, and Ted Lasso Season 2 finale is scheduled for October 8 on Apple TV+.

