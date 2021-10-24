Jason Sudeikis returns as the 'devil' on SNL; JOKES about Colin Jost 'baby trapping' Scarlett Johansson

Jason Sudeikis made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 23 and it was nothing short of epic. The actor not only delivered an epic monologue as he looked back on his 10-year stint as a cast member on the show but also reprised one of his most famous characters, The Devil for the weekend update segment.

As Sudeikis made a comeback as the 'devil' in his signature red outfit, nearly eight years since his exit, he left everyone laughing out loud as he took digs at everyone from Prince Andrew to his Weekend Update host Colin Jost. Sudeikis' devil brought up Jost's marriage to Scarlett Johansson in the most hilarious manner as he said that it happened after Colin made a "deal with the devil."

Sudeikis' devil revealed how Jost married Johansson while answering a question if he created QAnon. Taking offense to the question, Jason's devil said, "Don't drag my good name into your fantasy. You take that back or I will go back on my deal to let you marry Scarlett!"

Check out Jason Sudeikis' devil on SNL here:

The Devil stopped by Update!!! pic.twitter.com/A2l0aJD27X — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

Also addressing Johansson's recent Disney lawsuit in the mix, Sudeikis further cracked a hilarious joke as he said, "You baby trapped her! I don’t know who screwed her more, you or Disney."

In the sketch, Jost who recently welcomed a baby boy with the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson after tying the knot with her in October 2020 said the Devil's statement was "not accurate" as he shook his head to show disapproval.

