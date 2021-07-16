Jason Sudeikis shows SUPPORT for footballers Saka, Rashford & Sancho at Ted Lasso’s Season 2 premiere

In a gesture of solidarity, actor Jason Sudeikis wore a black sweatshirt to support England's Black players who faced brazen racism after losing the Euro 2020 finale against Italy

In a major act of solidarity, Emmy-nominated actor Jason Sudeikis wore a distinctive black sweatshirt with the names of Black English football players. These three players were recently at the receiving end of brazen racist attacks after England lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy. His sweatshirt print read, “Jadon, Marcus and Bukayo,” a reference to players, Jadon Sancho, 21, Marcus Rashford, 23, and Bukayo Saka, 19. Sudeikis showed his support for the Black players at the season two premiere of Ted Lasso which took place at the Pacific Design Centre, in West Hollywood on Thursday.

After missing decisive penalties in the final game that resulted in Italy winning the Euro 2020 finale, the three players were subjected to racial abuse and horrific remarks on social media, to the point that the British government had to pledge to toughen measures against online racism and bullying. Amid the hostilities, Sudeikis’ support has been welcomed with open arms and fans are comparing him with his television character Ted Lasso who is equally kind and sympathetic.

Previously, condemning the behaviour of fans, Prince William had come forward to speak against racism and show solidarity with the sportsmen. The Duke tweeted feeling “sickened” by the racist abuse aimed at the football players.

Many celebrities, including David Beckham, Little Mix, Tom Holland, and Naomi Campbell have taken to their social media accounts to speak against the racism inflicted upon the players. Campbell termed the event “disgusting” while Holland called it “despicable”.

In other news, Ted Lasso's Season 2 will be hitting Apple TV+ from 23 July.

Racism is a sensitive issue. If you, or anyone you know has faced online abuse, bullying or racist remarks, please get in touch with experts in and around your area.

