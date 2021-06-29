Jason Sudeikis takes his relationship with Keeley Hazell public, confirms they’re dating during NYC outing

According to People's exclusive photos, Jason and Keeley were snapped in the Big Apple on Sunday as they walked hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other.

Love has bloomed among the co-stars of Ted Lasso! The hit show's actors Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have confirmed they are dating as they put on a public display of affection during their latest NYC outing. According to People's exclusive photos, Jason and Keeley were snapped in the Big Apple on Sunday as they walked hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other. News of Jason and Keeley dating had first surfaced in January.

A source confirmed the recent development to People, saying, "They've been dating for a little while now. They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point." During their NYC outing, Jason and Keeley took in the sights and walked in the city with their arms around each other.

Before working on Ted Lasso, Jason and Keeley also worked together on Horrible Bosses 2. They met on the 2014 film for the first time where Keeley played Chris Pine's assistant.

Ever since his split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde, this is the first time Jason Sudeikis has made headlines for his love life. The actor, who shares two kids with Olivia, broke off their seven-year engagement in November 2020. Since then, Olivia has moved on with singer and actor Harry Styles. However, a Page Six report had earlier revealed that he's not too happy with Olivia moving on.

“(Olivia and Harry are) going from strength to strength, and (Jason is) still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry,” a source told Page Six earlier this month.

