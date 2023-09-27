Jason Sudeikis to pay USD 27000 monthly in child support to Olivia Wilde as they reach custody settlement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have finalized their custody arrangement, bringing an end to their legal dispute. Court documents, as reported by the Daily Mail on Monday, reveal that the former couple has agreed to share joint custody of their two children, nine-year-old son Otis and seven-year-old daughter Daisy, on a 'week-on, week-off basis.' Additionally, the court has mandated that Jason Sudeikis, the 48-year-old star of Ted Lasso, provide monthly child support totaling USD 27,500, comprising USD 10,300 for Otis and USD 17,200 for Daisy.

Financial details

According to the court records, Sudeikis is also obligated to contribute 25% of Olivia Wilde's childcare expenses on top of the monthly child support. These legal provisions come in light of Sudeikis' estimated income of USD10.5 million, compared to Wilde's earnings of approximately USD 500,000.

A co-parenting journey for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

The former couple initially began dating in 2011 and got engaged in the following year. Their son Otis was born in August 2014, followed by daughter Daisy in October 2016. Despite their separation in 2020, their focus remained on their children's well-being, with a source emphasizing that an amicable co-parenting routine had been established. The children's welfare remained a top priority, underscoring their harmonious approach to parenting.

While the custody battle had its contentious moments, Olivia Wilde's ultimate concern was "what's best for the kids." The former couple's communication was facilitated through intermediaries, given their limited direct interaction. Court filings had previously indicated challenges in reaching a resolution, including disputes over the children's residence. Despite these legal disagreements, the actors remained committed to providing proper care for their children. As they move forward with their custody arrangement, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis aim to ensure their children's happiness and well-being, setting an example of responsible co-parenting for their family's future.

