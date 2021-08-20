Jason Trawick DENIES secretly getting married to Britney Spears

Jason Trawick has denied he was secretly married to Britney Spears. “I believe you would have known if I was married,” Jason texted his friend Billy Bush of “Extra” as per Page Six. Earlier this week, the co-hosts of the podcast, Toxic: The Britney Spears Story speculated on whether Britney and Jason had secretly married and divorced in 2012.

Co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray addressed newly discovered court papers in Spears' conservatorship case on Tuesday, which revealed a USD 9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for "consulting dissolution of marriage." At the time, the pop singer, now 39, was in a relationship with Trawick. The payment was sent to the "law offices of Alexandra Leichter," a Beverly Hills-based attorney, and was categorized as "conservatee's legal expenses." There were two additional payments made to Leichter's office that year, but the specifics of each were deleted from the accounting report as per Page Six.

Interestingly, Spears and Trawick began dating in April 2009 and got engaged in December 2011. They announced their breakup and mutually call off their engagement in January 2013.

Meanwhile, Britney, who was previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, has been under the conservatorship since February 2008. Britney's life and money are controlled by the agreement, which was put in place to rescue her from a mental health crisis, but she has argued in recent months that it should be dissolved. However, Britney Spears' father has decided to ultimately stand down from his long-running position monitoring the singer's finances as part of the unusual conservatorship, after more than a year of battling in court.

