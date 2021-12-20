Javier Bardem RUBBISHES sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen; Says ‘it’s gossip till legally proven’

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

Actor Javier Bardem recently weighed in on sexual abuse allegations against filmmaker Woody Allen. While chatting with The Guardian, the 52-year-old Vicky Cristina Barcelona actor spoke about the infamous director and said, “Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn’t been legally proven. Beyond that, it’s just gossip.”

If you didn't know, Woody worked with Javier on Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008. Javier continued telling The Guardian: “To tell you the truth, I don’t follow any of that, what people said. I try to go where logic dictates, which is: Let’s follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent. If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say: "What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen that,” the actor added.

On the other hand, Javier‘s Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star Rebecca Hall previously spoke out against the director and donated her salary from the movie. Allen gave the actress one of the biggest roles of her career when he cast her in 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The film was both a critical and commercial success, with Hall also earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role alongside Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, and Javier Bardem. The actress went on to star in The Town, Iron Man 3, and The Gift. Back in January 2018, Hall announced that she’d never again work with the director.

