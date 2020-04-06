Jaws actress Lee Fierro passes away at the age of 91 after suffering from COVID 19

Lee Fierro, the actress who featured in the 1975 film Jaws, passed away at the age of 91 after suffering from COVID 19.

Actress Lee Fierro, who was known for playing the role of Mrs. Kintner in the 1975 film Jaws and its 1987 sequel, passed away at the age of 91. The actress who featured as Alex Kintner's (played by Jeffrey Voorhees) mother in the films, passed away after complications with Coronavirus . Kevin Ryan, board president for Island Theatre Workshop, a program Fierro championed for more than 40-years, confirmed the news. Kevin also revealed that the late actress mentored about 1000 children in theatre, Martha's Vineyard Times reported.

Speaking about the actress, Kevin said, she was very dedicated to her work in every field. As a performer, director and businesswoman, the actress was very hardworking and would always get the job done, Deadline reported. He said he would always call Lee for artistic discussion and commentary. She was passionate about teaching. Although she did not have many acting credits under her belt, she spent more than 25 years as artistic director of the Island Theatre Workshop. In the film, Lee played the role of a mother whose son gets killed by the titular shark.

Globally, COVID 19 has infected about 1.27 million people. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, about 70,000 have lost their lives because of the disease that originated in China. Health care experts and government officials across the world have advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. Lee’s news comes hours after it was reported that actress turned author Patricia Bosworth passed away last week due to the deadly virus at the age of 86.

ALSO READ | Actress Patricia Bosworth passes away at the age of 86 after suffering from Coronavirus

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More