Jax Taylor Admits Facing Anger Issues While Shooting The Valley; Says 'I Have a Short Temper'

American TV personality Jax Taylor is nowadays a busy actor. His recent The Valley, reality TV series, which follows five couples who are "taking a shot at adulting" is having its debut season and it’s been renewed for a second season as well. Jax Taylor, who got married to Brittany Cartwright in 2019 is seeing their marriage in shambles. And, Taylor thinks some of his attributes are to be blamed for all these.

Jax Taylor talks about his short temper

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, reality stars and former married couple, had announced their split earlier in February. They are parents to a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

The conflict between Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor was made clear on the May 21 episode of Bravo's The Valley when the ex-couple started disclosing the reasons behind their unresolved arguments.

Jax, who is currently 44 years old, claimed that he was upset because Brittany was becoming sick from drinking too much. Jax said in his monologue that he was becoming mad due to Britney's excessive drinking.

But this is not the only thing that made their marriage life shaky. Taylor has had the opportunity to reflect on the more difficult moments in his relationship, some of which he blamed on his terrible delivery.

“I have a short temper. I have a short fuse. I say things [that] come out wrong. I don’t mean to be as mean as I sound. It’s just frustration,” Taylor told Decider. “That’s one of the things I have to work on – is my delivery, communication.”

Bravo TV states, "Jax attributed the split to “communication” issues and has vowed to work on his own mental health as the separated couple figures out their next steps." Despite Brittany leaving and not willing to go back, Taylor considers this split only temporary.

Brittany Cartwright addresses criticism from Jax Taylor on her drinking habits

Exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright found themselves in a heated argument during the May 21 episode of The Valley. Jax had insinuated that Brittany had a problem with alcohol, a claim that reignited tensions between the two months after their 2024 breakup.

In his monologue, Jax admitted that Brittany’s drinking had been troubling him. He expressed his frustration, stating, “I thought things would slow down after Cruz was born,” but believed she was struggling with balancing fun and motherhood.

Brittany did not take the accusation lightly. She reacted by kicking Jax out of their room. Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode later confirmed that Brittany had not consumed any alcohol during the time in question. When confronted by Jax, Brittany accused him of trying to tarnish her reputation. "I’m your wife and you’re trying to make me look bad in front of all these people," she shouted.

The reality star expressed that Jax was "sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle," lamenting that he "always puts me down." She questioned how much more she could tolerate, mentioning his lack of gratitude and the emotional trauma he caused.

During the May 21 episode of The Valley, Brittany reached her breaking point when Jax criticized her drinking habits while she was feeling ill on a cast trip to Big Bear, California. Brittany, who was in bed feeling nauseous, overheard Jax’s questioning and erupted in anger. "Jax, I can f--king hear you," she screamed. "Everybody here has my back and you're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--k you!"

In a confessional, Brittany hinted that Jax's questioning of her drinking was just one of their many marital issues. Jax insisted that separation was not an option for them. "We don't believe in any of that, my wife's going to have to bury me in the f---ing backyard. I will never go anywhere, she will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now," he said, downplaying the severity of their issues.

