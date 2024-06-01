Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Working On Their Marriage; Here’s All We Know So Far

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are trying everything possible to save their marriage. Taylor, a star on The Valley, revealed that they were doing all sorts of things to avoid divorce. The couple who parted ways some time ago is considering all alternatives including dating other people.

Open to trying other people

Taylor, during the latest episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits, specified that he didn’t date anyone. He expounded that he was seen with someone during lunch but it wasn’t a romantic date. Taylor talked about some difficulties in marriage and said that they are looking for different ways to make it happen between them.

“We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people,” he explained. They are trying out everything else before thinking of divorce.

Taylor also brought up the exploration of relationships with others as part of taking time apart. He emphasized that all marriages are not the same and theirs suits such an approach. It was agreed upon by both partners after discussions and some conditions have been set.

Concentrating on their son

Both Taylor and Cartwright have agreed that Cruz is their main concern at present. Recently, Cruz turned three years old. Despite their separate lives, they remain united for the sake of their child’s welfare. This phase has seen Cartwright finding herself too according to what Tayor shared.

Recently Paige Woolen had been rumored as Jax’s girlfriend after she was spotted having a meal with him at Granville cafe in Los Angeles but he denied these rumors claiming on X, that he doesn’t have anybody he dates currently nor did anything like him being spotted there led to any misunderstanding.

Another woman who remained unnamed was seen alongside Taylor at The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California; though no direct reference was made to that relationship, it sounded casual. According to him, he is not ready for another serious date.

“I’m not dating anybody nor do I plan on dating anybody. I don’t know if I am ready to start the dating thing again. I don’t think I am. We are just hanging out right now with whoever,” he said.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently going through a rough patch in their marriage. They have tried different methods among them dating other people to determine which one would be best for them.

Their main concentration is on Cruz who is their son. Despite rumors, Taylor made it known that he isn’t involved in any serious relationships at the moment. The couple continues to navigate their separation, hoping to find a solution that works for their family.

