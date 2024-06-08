Jax Taylor Takes A Dig At His Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright In Deleted Tweet; Says 'She's Been Sleeping With' Someone

Jax Taylor claims his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, has been seeing someone else since their separation. Early Wednesday, the Valley star tweeted and quickly deleted a post accusing Brittany of sleeping with someone for the past four months. Despite deleting the tweet, many fans saw it and reacted.

Jax Taylor took a diss at Brittany Cartwright in the since-deleted tweet post

Jax Taylor wrote in the since-deleted tweet, "You might want to ask brittany who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months" One fan tweeted support for Brittany, saying, "Good for her," while others criticized Jax for airing their issues publicly. Some comments pointed out that Jax should be more self-aware and not treat Brittany, the mother of his son, this way.

Just a week before Jax’s tweet, he mentioned on their podcast that they were open to dating other people. Brittany Cartwright announced their separation at the end of February after nearly five years of marriage, stating she needed space for her mental health.

Cartwright said in one of the episodes of their podcast, “Marriages, in general, are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she added, “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.” Since then The Valley star has moved into a new home and shared that they had only been intimate twice in the past year.

Advertisement

In an interview with Page Six, Brittany explained that their relationship had deteriorated over time, with Jax taking her for granted. She described Jax as her second "toddler" and said she did everything for their son.

She also revealed that their frequent fights escalated when she earned more money than him. Brittany reached her breaking point when Jax screamed at her for hours one morning.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship

Fans have followed the couple's struggles on Season 1 of The Valley, where Brittany discussed their dwindling intimacy and her frustrations. Some of Jax’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars suggested he had been unfaithful, an accusation Jax has indirectly denied.

Recently, Jax was seen with a mystery woman and later with model Paige Woolen, sparking romance rumors he quickly denied, stating on X that he’s not dating anyone and that the situation isn’t what people think.

ALSO READ: Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott And Wife Linda Phan Are Parents To Second Child; Couple Names Daughter Piper Rae