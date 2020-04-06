Jay Benedict of The Dark Knight Rises fame passes away at 68 due to COVID 19

Jay Benedict passed away due to Coronavirus at the age of 68. The actor featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and 1986 film Aliens.

Hollywood actor Jay Benedict passed away due to Coronavirus at the age of 68. The actor featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and 1986 film Aliens. The American actor was also known for his stint in the UK TV Emmerdale. The actor Jay Benedict's representative confirmed the news of his demise to USA Today.

