Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jay Benedict of The Dark Knight Rises fame passes away at 68 due to COVID 19

Jay Benedict passed away due to Coronavirus at the age of 68. The actor featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and 1986 film Aliens.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 10:49 pm
Jay Benedict of The Dark Knight Rises fame passes away at 68 due to COVID 19 Jay Benedict of The Dark Knight Rises fame passes away at 68 due to COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hollywood actor Jay Benedict passed away due to Coronavirus at the age of 68. The actor featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and 1986 film Aliens. The American actor was also known for his stint in the UK TV Emmerdale. The actor Jay Benedict's representative confirmed the news of his demise to USA Today.

(ALSO READ: Pink recalls her traumatic experience of battling the Coronavirus; says the illness is very much real)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :usatoday.com, youtube

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement