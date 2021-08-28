Jay Cutler GETS CANDID on his dating life; Says dating after split from Kristin Cavallari was 'hard as hell'

Jay Cutler recently opened up that dating is a "whole different ballgame" than it was the last time he was single. On Wednesday, he admitted on his podcast, "Uncut With Jay Cutler," that it's "hard as hell." “Meeting people is hard. I think that finding out what people really want from you is an issue.”

After seven years of marriage, Cutler and his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, divorced in April 2020. The duo share three kids.Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, are their boys, while Saylor, 5, is their daughter. The former quarterback said that his "priorities have shifted" as a result of his children, and that "it isn’t just a purely selfish play" when he dates. Cutler also said that he is still adjusting to the "full landscape" of dating, which now involves a lot of back-and-forth on social media. “There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game,” he said. “You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

Meanwhile, since his divorce more than a year ago, Cutler has yet to commit to anybody new, although he has been connected to two high-profile women. As per Page Six, last September, he dismissed reports that he was seeing Fox Nation presenter Tomi Lahren, writing on Instagram that the "only woman in [his] life" was his pet cow. Then, in January, “Southern Charm” actress Madison LeCroy released messages purportedly exchanged between her and the former NFL player when they were trying to meet up.

However, Cavallari has shown no remorse over her breakup with Cutler. She had a relationship with comedian Jeff Dye after her divorce and was reported to be dating “Southern Charm” actor Craig Conover, which she subsequently denied.

