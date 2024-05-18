'Jay in Hibernation': 50 Cent Targets JAY-Z Suggesting He's Avoiding Public Amid Diddy Controversy

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sex trafficking

The hip-hop industry has been on fire lately. With Sean Diddy Combs being dragged under legal issues, Jay-Z has been targeted by 50 Cent in his latest social media post.

While aiming at the artist who has released hits like Empire State of Mind, Fifty even brought in a few of JAY-Z’s ventures. Let's explore this newly developing beef around the music industry.

50 Cent targets JAY-Z

The music industry has heard some of the greatest tracks by JAY-Z as well as 50 Cent. The two old-school hip-hop artists have always been a top choice of music lovers throughout the years.

However, in recent news, amid Sean Diddy Combs’ legal battle in a sexual assault case, the In Da Club artist made a strong blow, aiming at the Some How Some Way rapper.

Taking it to his Instagram, Fif stressed that JAY-Z is “in hibernation” and that he is the only one his fans have.

It was on Wednesday, May 15, when the Just A Lil Bit artist posted a famous close-up photo of the No Church in the Wild star. The post that is still available on 50 Cent’s social media timeline read the caption, "Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this shit with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE !" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The “no brunch” reference that the G-Unit founder has made speaks of JAY-Z’s infamous Roc Nation Brunch. This said brunch is one of the most anticipated events in the music industry and takes place annually, right before the Grammy Awards.

However, the grand event that attracts several great artists as well as celebrities was canceled out of nowhere this year.

Previous jabs from 50 Cent

While the recent social media post has gone viral and the hip-hop industry has noticed the claims made by 50 Cent against Jay-Z, this isn’t actually the first time the Window Shopper rapper has blown, aiming at the On to the Next One artist.

Earlier this same year, Iceberg Slim was targeted by Fiddy as he posted a photo of the Why I Love artist’s face on the back of a milk carton. This post also had a caption, "Anybody seen J? LOL puff said the (ninja emoji) ain’t answering his phone. LOL”

This was posted right after the homes of Sean Diddy Combs were raided in Los Angeles and Miami by federal agents in the Department of Homeland Security's investigation of sex trafficking.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: When Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Beyonce, and Rihanna Were Dissed for Their Relationship With NFL