Jay Leno apologises for years of racist jokes targetting Asian people; Says 'In my heart I knew it was wrong'

Television host and comedian Jay Leno recently apologised for decades of racist jokes he made targetting Asian people. In light of the hate crimes against AAPI communities on the rise in the US, the comedian issued an apology today for his remarks about Asian communities and culture. Leno owned up to his offensive jokes during a Zoom call with Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) leader Guy Aoki.

According to a Variety report, he’s made some offensive jokes about Koreans during America’s Got Talent filming that reportedly made members of the staff uncomfortable. In his apology, Leno said, "I am issuing this apology. I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part. MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology. I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future," via Decider.

The comedian also spoke about dealing with the criticism that came after cracking the jokes. Leno stated that in his heart, he knew he was wrong. In his longstanding career, Jay Leno has been the host of The Tonight Show and also appeared as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent. On AGT, he's reported to have passed tasteless jokes about Koreans eating dog meat.

After Leno issued an apology, a statement was released MANAA president Rob Chan saying, “Happy that Jay came around, and that we will be working together in the future," via EW.

