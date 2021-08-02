Jay Pickett passes away at 60; Actor was in the middle of shooting when tragic accident happened?

Jay Pickett, best known for his roles in the soap operas General Hospital and Port Charles, died on Friday at the age of 60 due to unknown reasons. According to Entertainment Tonight, Pickett's representative, Marc Chancer, confirmed that Pickett died while shooting a scene on set in Idaho for the film Treasure Valley. Chancer added, "I’m totally in shock and devastated, he was not only a client, but he was also a close personal friend. Possibly one of the nicest humans it’s ever been my privilege to know."

Pickett's friend, co-star, and fellow producer on the film Treasure Valley, Jim Heffel, posted the tragic news of his demise on Facebook along with pictures from the set of the film. He captioned it, "Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy." Later, Travis Mills, the director of Treasure Valley, shared an official statement on the film's Facebook page, and explained, "There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack."

Pickett, who has been in shows such as Desperate Housewives, Dexter, and NCIS: Los Angeles, was playing a cowboy in quest of his long-lost daughter in the film, which he was also producing. The late actor also appeared on Days of Our Lives before landing a role as Frank Scanlon on the ABC drama Port Charles in 1997. He then had a recurring role as Detective David Harper on General Hospital.

Apart from Treasure Valley, Pickett had parts in four films in different stages of post-production that will be released after his death.

