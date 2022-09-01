10 Best Jay-Z songs of all time

No one, let's say during the past 50 years, has had as much of an impact on music and the business that surrounds it as the rapper Jay Z, who was born in New York City. The musician and lyricist have written several hits and added many fresh voices to well-known tunes. He owns more enterprises than one can count, and—possibly burying the lead here—he is married to Beyonce, the Queen. While we could go on and on about the most recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, we'll simply focus on his top 10 songs here. Turn up your audio since they are all bangers, as the kids would say.

Here’s our list of his 10 greatest:

1. 99 Problems

Speaking of UGK, Jay quotes Bun B's verse from "Touched" in the third verse of this song. But truly, this is how you establish yourself in the hip-hop world. To create a banging rhythm that equaled his work with LL Cool J or the Beastie Boys, Jay Z persuaded Rick Rubin, one of the genre's original inventors, to return to the world of rap production. The second verse of the song tells the story of a drug dealer who gets pulled over by the police due to racial profiling. Jay utilizes his cunning to game the system and buys some time before the police can call in the drug dogs.

2. Big Pimpin

As a rapper and a marketer, Jay Z has always had a talent for teaming up with hot local rappers and bringing them to New York while making friends with that artists on their turf. Although this has resulted in some fantastic music, "Big Pimpin'," Jay's unrepentant lothario anthem with the Port Arthur, Texas, legends UGK, stands out as a masterpiece. There are several reasons why this song is a classic, including the fact that Bun B from UGK is in full-on overdrive while flossing with literary panache. True playas don't show; they show off, as demonstrated by Bun's companion Pimp C, who steals the show with an easy eight-bar marvel.

3. Takeover

Jay Z had a competitive streak at his peak. On songs like Cameron's "Welcome to New York City" and Ja Rule/"Murda," DMX's It's you can almost hear him sweating as he tries to outdo rappers he views as rivals. But nowhere was that competitiveness more evident than on "Takeover," where Jay Z dismantles Nas like he's doing a mathematical proof while dissing Mobb Deep, before shooing the rest of the competition away with the scathing catchphrase, "And for all you other cats throwing shots at Jigga / You only get half a bar: f**k y'all n****z."

4. Can’t Knock the Hustle

The album's first song, "Reasonable Doubt," may very well be the greatest on it. Jay's sophisticated rhymes, which alternate between street speak and posh talk, are pretty enjoyable to listen to. One particularly creative rhyme is the four-bar tennis metaphor, which, if David Foster Wallace ever heard it, would certainly make him smile from ear to ear. Additionally, Jay pulled out Mary J. Blige to sing the song with The Roots on his MTV Unplugged special, which made the chorus even more powerful.

5. Streets Is Watching

Many rappers use their lyrics to express fundamental truths, but few have done it as frequently and well as Jay Z. The first part of this Vol. 1 song is Jay's in-depth contemplation on the founder's paradox as it applies to the rap game: If I shoot you, I'll be brainless, but if you hit me, you'll become famous. Jay completes the song by describing the irksome details and deplorable paranoia of a life lived on the streets while also outlining his plan to leave the game.

6. Dear Summer

Jay Z's so-called "retirement" from the rap game was more of an excuse for him to hold off on releasing an album for a few years while he tried his hand at controlling Def Jam. He used a full song off Memphis Bleek's 534 albums as his own to purportedly justify his decision, only to spend the first half of the song swatting away rivals and issuing warnings to anyone attempting to usurp his authority. All of this was exciting, of course, just as it would have been if Michael Jordan had been charming and lovable in his speech at the NBA Hall of Fame rather than agitated and petulant.

7. Brooklyn’s Finest

If we're being completely honest, the tracks from Reasonable Doubt might have easily been included on a list of the top Jay-Z songs. Even if songs like "Dead Presidents II," "Can I Live," "22 2's," "D'Evils," and "Friend or Foe" are all astoundingly brilliant, watching Jay compete for bar-to-bar with his friend The Notorious B.I.G. brought his talent into focus.

8. 1-900 Hustler (Jay Z, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek)

This song by Jay Z is arguably the funniest and oddest in his discography. It's a concept song in which Beanie Sigel answers calls for hustlers on a 1-900 hotline and refers them to Jay, Memphis Bleek, and Freeway. It's difficult to choose one specific moment as the most spectacular; it's either Jay's seemingly innocuous aside that "FYI, I've never been robbed in my life" or Beans putting a man on hold before yelling at him later in the song.

9. Guess Who’s Back

"This Can't Be Life," a song by Jay, Roc-A-Fella signee Beanie Sigel, and Houston legend Scarface that was produced by Kanye was unquestionably one of the album's standout moments. It almost passed for a contemporary blues tune. The song "Guess Who's Back" from Face's late-period hit "The Fix" is essentially a celebration of the same streets that were lamented in "This Can't Be Life" by the same major performers.

10. HOVA Song

The Vol. 3 introductions The Life and Times of S. Carter appeared to have been created in a lab to give the listener a sense of invincibility. The entire albums of most other rappers pale in comparison to this one-verse marvel's collection of swaggering gems.

The Brooklyn rapper, who has won almost two dozen Grammy Awards, is now so well known that it's simple to take him for granted. For many rap fans, Jay Z has always been a monolithic character inside hip-hop, whose likeness and principles served as a symbol for the music as a whole.

