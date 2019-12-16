Jay Z and Beyonce reunite with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Diddy's birthday bash after years of feuding

The music mogul hosted the party at his Los Angeles residence and it served as a reunion for rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z who were present with their respective wives.

Hollywood was buzzing this weekend as rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs turned 50 and threw an extravagant bash with A-listers stepping out in their fashionable best. From Beyonce to Kim Kardashian, the birthday party was undoubtedly a star studded one. The music mogul hosted the party at his Los Angeles residence and it served as a reunion for rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z who were present with their respective wives. The rappers ran into each other and if you think it got awkward, well that wasn't the case.

Kanye and Jay-Z, whose relationship has been strained in the last few years, greeted each other with a warm hug. After years of feuding, the musicians seemed to be comfortable and cordial with each other. For the unversed, Kanye and Jay-Z clashed over their business dealings and it worsened when Jay-Z and Beyonce did not turn up for Kim and Kanye's wedding. In fact, Jay-Z also called out West’s erratic behaviour on his track 'Kill JAY-Z'. The significant reunion moment sent their fans into a tizzy and fan videos also made its way to the Internet.

In an interview with The New York Times Style magazine back in 2017, Jay-Z had addressed his relationship with Kanye and said, "It's a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other's art, too."

Check out Kanye and Jay-Z's reunion from Diddy's 50th birthday party:

