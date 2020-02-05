Jay Z & Beyonce were protesting by not standing during the national anthem at Super Bowl? Singer clarifies

Jay-Z and Beyonce left the internet fuming when they were spotted seated during the Super Bowl 2020 national anthem sung by Demi Lovato. Jay-Z now reveals what exactly happened at the event.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were under fire when the cameras caught the power couple seated during Demi Lovato's powerful national anthem performance. Speculations arose that the duo chose to not stand as a sign of protest. However, the international singer is now coming clean about what really went down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend. The 50-year-old music mogul clarified that he and his wife weren't sending out a message or putting up a protest during the anthem.

Speaking with Page Six, Jay-Z clarified that he did not need to make a silent protest thanks to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. "I didn’t have to make a silent protest … If you look at the stage and the artists that we chose — Colombian [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J.Lo — we were making the loudest statement … And we had … a commercial running [on] social injustice during the Super Bowl … Given the context, I didn’t have to make a silent protest," he told the international outlet.

The singer also gushed about how "proud" they were with Demi's performance. So why exactly did the star couple remained seated during the performance? The singer revealed that he and Queen Bey were engrossed in preparing for the performance. "What happened was, we got there, we were sitting, and now the show’s about to start. My wife was with me and so she says to me, ‘I know this feeling right here.’ Like, she’s super-nervous because she’s performed at Super Bowls before. I haven’t,” he said.

"So we get there and we immediately jump into artist mode … now I’m really just looking at the show. Did the mic start? Was it too low to start? … I had to explain to them [that] as an artist, if you don’t feel the music, you can’t really reach that level," he added. He added that the couple was talking about the performance and the moment they saw Demi take on the stage, they discussed "how beautiful she looked, and how she sounds and what she’s going through, and her life — for her to be on the stage, we were so proud of her."

Jay-Z also assured that he wouldn't make such a plan with Blue Ivy with them. "If we told her we were going to do something like that, you would have seen her attacking me 100 times. She’s the kid that gets in the car and closes the door and says, ‘Are we there yet, daddy?’ So she would say, ‘What time? Are we doing it? Are we doing it now? It’s 7:05, daddy … It’s 7:06," he explained.

Well, that's about it.

