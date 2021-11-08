Jay-Z DEFENDS Dave Chappelle amid transphobic controversy, calls him brave and super genius

After Dave Chappelle's recent Netflix special The Closer sparked huge controversy in the trans community, Jay-Z has defended him. On Friday (5 November), the rapper complimented Chappelle as a "super genius" and claimed he was "brilliant" during a Twitter Spaces chat.

As per NME, in his last Netflix special, Chappelle labelled himself a "TERF" when supporting J.K. Rowling, but added that "people who watch his specials would know that I never had a problem with transgender people." However, Jay-Z has said that he was uncomfortable at times throughout the act, but “true art has to cause conversation. Sometimes it’s going to be abrasive, something it’s going to be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue.” The rapper went on to call Chappelle “super brave and super genius. If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant,” during a Q+A on Twitter. “I think he pushed a lot of buttons.”

Meanwhile, Chappelle made the remarks after assisting Barack Obama in inducting Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month. Following the premiere of Chappelle's The Closer, Netflix employees staged a walkout, which was joined by a number of Netflix celebrities, including Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye and actresses Jameela Jamil and Elliot Page. Interestingly, after defending the program on social media, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said he "screwed up."

In other news, Jay-Z joined Instagram and gained over a million followers in the first few hours itself. However, the rapper for some reason decided to quit the app within a day.

