Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé And Blue Ivy At Mufasa Premiere Amid Denial Of Rape Allegations

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Jay-Z stepped out with his wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at the premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday night. This public appearance came just days after the rapper denied allegations of raping a teenage girl in the early 2000s.

The family was all smiles as they walked the red carpet. Jay-Z sported a brown suit with a white button-up shirt and black tie. Beyoncé dazzled in a plunging metallic gold gown, while Blue Ivy, 12, wore a stunning gold strapless ballroom dress. The family posed together, and Jay-Z appeared emotional, wiping away a tear as Blue Ivy took her solo photos on the red carpet.

Both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have voice-acting roles in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also joined the family for the event. Insiders revealed that the couple initially planned to skip the premiere but decided to attend after recent legal developments involving Jay-Z.

In a video shared by E! News, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were seen cheering on Blue Ivy as she confidently posed for photos. The couple beamed with pride, showing their support for their eldest daughter’s big moment.

Advertisement

Jay-Z’s appearance at the premiere follows serious allegations brought against him and Sean Diddy Combs. A civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe accuses the two music moguls of raping a 13-year-old girl during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim claimed she was given a drink that made her feel woozy before being assaulted in a bedroom by Jay-Z and Combs. The suit also mentioned the presence of an unnamed female celebrity during the incident.

Jay-Z strongly denied the claims and described them as baseless. In a statement to Page Six, he said the allegations were part of an attempt by lawyer Tony Buzbee to extort him.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Advertisement

Jay-Z has since filed to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it a cynical and calculated attempt to force a financial settlement. He criticized the plaintiff for hiding behind a pseudonym and said the allegations were entirely unfounded.

Combs, who is also named in the lawsuit, is currently in custody facing separate charges related to sex trafficking. His legal team has dismissed the new allegations as another shameless publicity stunt.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Explains Why Husband Carl Thomas Dean Avoids Attending Events With Her: 'He Loves Music, But...'