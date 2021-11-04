Jay-Z leaves fans confused as he DELETES Instagram account a day after launching it

Jay-Z Instagram
Jay-Z deletes Instagram account after a day.
Jay-Z joining Instagram was the talk of the town yesterday and after gaining over a million followers in the first few hours itself, the rapper for some reason decided to quit the app within a day. In his first post since opening his new account on November 3, the rapper had shared a poster of his upcoming production, The Harder They Fall. 

One of the biggest highlights of Jay-Z joining Instagram was that he also became the only person to be followed on the app by Beyonce. Interestingly, in the first 24 hours that the rapper was on the photo-sharing app, he too followed only one celebrity and it was none other than his wife Beyonce. 

On opening his account, Jay-Z had shared a post and an Instagram story to promote the new Netflix release, The Harder They Fall, which has been produced by him and stars Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo among others. 

After finding out that Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram account, fans have been speculating reasons for the same on social media. While several netizens suggested that the rapper was meant to only promote his upcoming movie on Instagram, there were many fans who were left disappointed. 

With the rapper deleting his account, Beyonce is now back to following zero accounts on Instagram. 

It's not surprising that Jay-Z didn't feel like sticking around on Instagram considering his social media usage for Twitter has also been extremely rare. The rapper recently tweeted after a long time as he wrote a thank you message after his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Credits: Instagram, Getty Images


