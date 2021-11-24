Jay Z makes history as the most Grammy nominated artist of all time with 83 nods

Jay Z has become the most-nominated Grammy artist with 83 nods under his name! As the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were out on November 23, it witnessed Jay Z bagging 3 nominations thus making him the most Grammy-nominated artist in history.

Previously, the title of the most Grammy-nominated artist belonged to Quincy Jones with 80 nods. However, the Young Forever rapper surpassed Jones and now holds the prestigious title. Jones is now in the second position with 80 nods and wasn't nominated this year. Jay Z currently has 23 Grammy wins.

The rapper had first been nominated for the Grammys in the year 1999 with three nods. He had won but didn't attend the award ceremony as he had "boycotted" the ceremony. However, Jay Z has been nominated in 18 of the 22 Grammy years since his first visit even though he hasn't been frequent with his releases.

Overall in the 2022 Grammy nominations, Jon Batiste has received 11 nods, making him the most-nominated artist this year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R are a close second with 8 nominations each. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have received 7 nominations each.

Last year, Beyonce had set a new record for most Grammy wins (28, to be precise) by a female artist with her Best R&B Performance Win for Black Parade.

This year, the Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 31. Fans are rooting for their favourite artists in major categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

