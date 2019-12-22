Jay Z names Kanye West's track Follow God as one of his favorite songs

Jay Z has named Kanye West's track Follow God as one of his favorite songs. Read on to know the details.

All’s good in the hood. Jay-Z and Kanye West have moved on since their years-long feud and are back to being buddies. First, the two were spotted engaging in friendly conversation at a party, and now The Empire State of Mind rapper is appreciating Kanye’s music. Following the trend, like many other musicians, Jay-Z shared a curated playlist of his favorite songs of 2019 and it included a song from Kanye’s latest album Jesus Is King.

The playlist, titled JAY-Z’s Year-End Picks 2019, was shared on his streaming service. While the first position was bagged by DaBaby’s Intro, Kanye’s track Follow God was right there on the 23rd slot. The playlist also featured songs by Travis Scott, Solange, Tyler the Creator, Young Thug, and his wife Beyonce. While Kanye’s song was a surprising addition to the playlist, the recent developments suggest that rappers HOV and Ye are trying to repair their relationship by putting their differences behind and move forward.

After being friends for years, the rappers got into a very public feud over a Tidal money dispute. They even slammed each other via raps and interviews following the legal issue. HOV dissed Ye in his track 4:44 and later refused to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding with his wife. However, earlier this month, the two ended up surprising their fans after they reunited at Diddy‘s 50th birthday bash and posed for several photos together. Shortly afterward, the two reportedly settled their legal battle over Tidal streaming royalties.

Read More