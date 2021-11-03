Jay-Z officially joins Instagram, becomes the ONLY person to be followed by Beyonce

Jay-Z has finally joined Instagram and the rapper's fans can't contain their excitement. Within hours of joining, the musician who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gained over a million followers. Not only that, but he also became the first and only person to be followed by his wife Beyonce. As for Jay-Z's own account, the musician also follows only one account and that is of his wifey.

The 51-year-old singer-songwriter dropped his first post after joining Instagram and it was to promote his upcoming project, The Harder They Fall for which he has served as a producer. Jay-Z shared a poster of the upcoming film which releases on Netflix on November 3 starring Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo. Among the first people to leave a comment on Jay-Z's first Instagram post after joining the photo-sharing app was Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg who left a wave emoji in comments.

Also, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri commented on Jay-Z's post saying "Welcome" along with a clapping emoji. The rapper also shared his first Instagram story with a countdown with the release date of the upcoming film.

Jay-Z's social media presence previously consisted of a verified Twitter account, which he's had since 2008. Although the rapper isn't very active on the micro-blogging site and recently tweeted a note of thanks after his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and wrote, "Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car."

