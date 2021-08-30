Jay Z OPENS UP on working with ‘super talented’ wife Beyoncé: She’s an incredibly hard worker

Hip hop mogul Jay Z has recently opened up about his many collaborations with wife Beyoncé in several projects, stating that the Single Ladies singer is ‘super talented’ and ‘detail oriented', which makes work easier. According to the outlet Entertainment Tonight, the rapper has revealed all the reasons why he enjoys working with wife Beyoncé.

The duo has recently been together on a brand new campaign for Tiffany and Co., where fans could witness their chemistry in some beautiful coupley pictures taken by the brand. Queen Bey was spotted wearing the famous Tiffany Diamond, which was previously worn by Lady Gaga for a campaign. In the pictures, Jay Z and Beyoncé showed off their bond as a couple, in regal wear, and both looked picture-perfect.

Stating how amazing it was to work with his wife, Jay Z seemed to be all praises about her! “She is super detail oriented, obviously and you can see from her work,” he began. Speaking about Beyoncé’s work ethic, the hip hop artist stated that the Crazy in Love singer is an “incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”

The artist was in attendance at the 18th anniversary red carpet of his own 40/40 club which also witnessed glamorous appearances from the likes of Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, Fabolous and Victor Cruz, as per TMZ. Bey also posted pictures from the event, giving fans a sneak peek at her look for the night as she chose pink and black as the colours for her appearance.

Check out Queen Bey’s post:

ALSO READ: Beyonce on HOW she built her legacy, crushed stereotypes & PAVED the way for Black artists in the industry