Jay-Z Reacts to Jane Doe Dropping 'Laughable' Assault Lawsuit Against Him and Sean Diddy Combs; Says the 'System Has Failed'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and sexual assault.

Jay-Z has weighed in after a sexual assault lawsuit against him was dismissed, saying that the case was never meritorious and should never have been pursued. He said he was relieved at the decision, describing the claims as entirely baseless and seriously flawed.

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere," the Empire State of Mind rapper said.

He added, "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims."

The 55-year-old rapper spoke about the strain the lawsuit had caused him and his family a lot of trauma, as per Page Six. He denounced the allegations, implying that they were made up and lacked any merit.

The rap mogul also denounced the legal strategy pursued by the attorney of the accuser, Tony Buzbee, who is also pursuing several cases against incarcerated music mogul Sean Diddy Combs. He labeled the lawsuit as a money-motivated endeavor instead of a true legal action.

"I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed," he continued.

Advertisement

Referring to the justice system, he underscored the need for courts to uphold fairness by sheltering victims and those wrongfully accused. He underscored that although genuine victims ought to be accorded justice, it is equally important that innocent people are protected against frivolous accusations.

He stressed, "The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence."

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, also commented on the dismissal, pointing out Jay-Z's refusal to pay out money or settle when faced with the accusations. He lauded the rapper for holding ground and being able to defeat what he referred to as spurious charges.

The suit was first brought in October against Sean Diddy Combs alone before being amended in December to add Jay-Z as a defendant. The accuser claimed that both men had sexually assaulted her during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

Advertisement

She said she had been offered a drink that made her feel dizzy before the incident. Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations, terming them a blackmail attempt.