Jay-Z recalls boycotting 1999 Grammys after the awards snubbed DMX; Shares a fond memory of the late rapper

Jay-Z remembers late rapper DMX as he shares details about their bond over the years.

Jay-Z and DMX shared a close bond and the former in a recent interview for LeBron James' HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted opened up about the late rapper and revealed how he was inspired by him. The 99 Problems singer revealed what an experience it was to watch DMX perform live and also recalled the story of when he boycotted the Grammys for him.

Jay-Z won his first-ever Grammy Award at the 1999 ceremony and many found it surprising that the rapper had not attended the coveted show. Speaking about how he decided to boycott the show after DMX was snubbed for the awards, Jay-Z said, "By the way, the first time I boycotted the GRAMMYs was for him. We both came out that year. He didn’t get nominated — he dropped two albums, had two No. 1 albums in the same year. They didn’t even nominate him."

Further adding about how they shared a rapport that was competitive yet friendly, Jay-Z said, "I wasn’t there. I wasn’t even in the building because I boycotted it for him. So, there was a competitive thing but it was big love. He was so competitive with me, I never met a human being more competitive with me. Ever. Not even my big brother. No one."

The rapper also recalled the time DMX's performance brought a whole arena to tears. Jay-Z particularly spoke of DMX's power to change the mood of screaming the audience into an emotional one and said that he was "all passion." He remembered one performance of the late rapper that he concluded with a prayer and how it left the audience crying. It appeared to be one of Jay-Z's fondest memory of the late rapper whom he looked up to in his career.

ALSO READ: Jay Z reveals his and Beyonce's parenting mantra; Discusses raising their three kids amid the pandemic

Share your comment ×