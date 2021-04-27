Jay Z reveals his and Beyonce's parenting mantra; Discusses raising their three kids amid the pandemic

Jay-Z opened up about raising kids with Beyonce in a rare interview and spoke about the time he spent with them amid the pandemic.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are known to be one of the most loved celebrity couples and it looks like they may be even cooler parents. In a rare interview, Jay-Z recently spoke to the Sunday Times about his family and raising kids with Beyonce. The 99 Problems hitmaker who is a father to three kids, daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, spoke about how the pandemic helped them "really connect" as a family.

In his recent interview, Jay-Z spoke about how Beyonce and he are particularly careful about not thrusting their musical legacy on their kids. Speaking about how they believe in raising their kids, Jay-Z said, "'[Family] is your foundation.' Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

The musician further revealed what's key when it comes to parenting and said, "The goal is to just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides", via Sunday Times.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic gave everyone time to introspect and be with their families, Jay-Z revealed that it gave them time to be together and learn more about each other. The rapper further mentioned that the new normal in fact made him realize that, "we're all connected".

While Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids are yet to grow up and figure out their future, it does look like Blue Ivy has already found her calling in music considering she already won her first Grammy last month for Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl which not only features her on vocals but also has her in the writing credits for a verse.

