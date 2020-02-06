Jay Z reveals his FINAL CONVERSATION with Kobe Bryant was about his daughter Gianna

Jay Z revealed some emotional details about his final conversation with Kobe Bryant who recently died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Read on to know what he said.

JAY-Z revealed some heartbreaking details about his last conversation with NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. It’s been about two weeks since the iconic basketball player died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash and the world is still mourning the loss. While speaking at Columbia University, the 50-year-old rapper opened up about his relationship with the late athlete and revealed that one of the last things he told Jay Z was “you’ve gotta see Gianna play basketball.”

Jay Z said Kobe always looked up to him and the two would hang out together from time to time. They ever celebrated New Year together at his house. According to the rapper, Kobe was in the greatest place in his life during their last few interactions, People reported. The NBA player was proud of her daughter and wanted Jay Z to see her play basketball. The rapper recalled telling him that Gianna was going to be the best female basketball player in the world.

Kobe and Gianna’s death left both Jay Z and her wife Beyoncé heartbroken and the rapper said it was difficult to deal with. After the tragic accident, that took place on 26 January, Beyoncé shared throwback photos of both Kobe and Gianna on Instagram. Last week, the singer again shared a picture of the father-daughter-duo and wrote, “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

Both Kobe and her daughter were honoured last week as Lakers dried their eyes and took the court for the first time since their death for a match against Clippers. Even though Bryant did not attend the game, he was the star of the night. From his fans to his team, everyone paid an emotional tribute to the legend in their own way, this also included a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. The two performed their hit song See You Again in honour of the NBA star.

