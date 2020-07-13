Jealous Kim Soo Hyun keeps It's Okay To Not Be Okay ratings steady; Once Again records highest viewership yet

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay records a steady rating. Once Again breaks its own record to register its highest rating yet.

After a weekend of intense performances, It's Okay To Not Be Okay went a tad easy on us with its seventh and eighth episodes aired over the weekend. The Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer continued to shed light on the mental health ailments while fans watched the lead characters' love story slowly unfold. The episodes gave us several moments to cherish. This includes Kim Soo Hyun's Moon Gang Tae get jealous, Seo Ye Ji's Ko Mun Yeong and Oh Jung Se's Moon Sang Tae fight like siblings, and Gang Tae packing in a punch moments.

These numerous moments managed to keep the audiences gripped to the series and resulted in a steady rating. Via Soompi, Nielsen Korea revealed scored an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent. This is the third consecutive episode with the rating. On Saturday, the tvN series recorded 5.6 percent and a peak of 5.8 percent whereas last Sunday, it recorded 5.6 percent and a peak of 5.9 percent.

While It's Okay To Not Be Okay continues at a steady pace, Once Again recorded a new high! The KBS 2TV drama broke its personal best viewership on Sunday with a rating of 30.3 percent and 33.3 percent. The series has already registered the spot of the highest watched drama on Saturdays. On July 11, Saturday, it recorded a rating of nationwide ratings of 24.6 percent and 29.6 percent.

