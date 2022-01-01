Jean-Marc Vallée's family releases statement following his untimely demise: He was a source of inspiration

The kids of French-Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée are honouring their father following his death. Alex and Emile Vallée issued a statement to Deadline on Friday regarding their father's untimely and tragic death.

“Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest,” they said as per Deadline. “He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft.” The statement further reads, “We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion,” his sons added. “We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world.”

Vallée was recognised for directing films such as "C.R.A.Z.Y." and "Dallas Buyers Club," as well as TV shows such as "Big Little Lies" and "Sharp Objects." Vallée's family expresses gratitude to everyone who has offered their support, compassion, and sadness in the wake of the passing of the Sharp Objects filmmaker, who was born in Montreal, and asks that people "kindly respect their need to mourn their loss in private."

The family added that more details about a memorial service for Vallée would be released later. Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée's 2013 film, received six Oscar nominations, including best actor and supporting actor awards for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern received Oscar nods for their roles in 2014's Wild.

