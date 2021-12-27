Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies passes away at 58

Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies and other acclaimed projects passed away aged 58. The news of his death was confirmed by producing partner Nathan Ross in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Details about the cause of the death have not been revealed yet. The director's death has come as a shock to many.

A statement released by Vallee's producing partner Nathan Ross to The Hollywood Reporter read, "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Jean-Marc Vallee was an Emmy and Oscar-nominated director who began his career as a filmmaker with the first feature titled Black List. The director earned acclaim for his work on the HBO series Big Little Lies which he executive produced and directed. He also helmed the suspenseful HBO mini-series starring Amy Adams based on a popular book, Sharp Little Objects.

One of Jean-Marc Vallee's most acclaimed projects was Dallas Buyers Club which gained him Oscar recognition as he bagged a nomination for Best Editing whereas the film scored two major wins for actors Matthew McConnaughey and Jared Leto in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories.