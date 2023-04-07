Jeanne du Barry French Trailer Out Now: Johnny Depp and Maïwenn look impressive in period drama

Johnny Depp is all set to make his comeback to films post his legal dispute with Amber Heard. His upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry is going to open at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16. Ever since news about the project hit the headlines, fans have been excited to watch Depp in the big screens again. The trailer for the movie dropped recently, and it sure looks promising. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry

The period drama will see the Pirates of the Caribbean actor return to the big screen with the role of King Louis XV. The film is directed by French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn Le Besco who will appear in the titular role of Madame du Barry.

The movie is about Jeanne Vaubernier, who is a young working-class woman that loves culture and pleasure. She then uses her intelligence and appeal to climb the social ladder. Jeanne slowly becomes King Louis XV’s favorite, but he is unaware that she is a courtesan. In her company, the king rediscovers his appetite for life and they fall in love. Jeanne then arrives in Versailles which ends up scandalizing the court.

Jeanne du Barry trailer below

More about Jeanne du Barry

Apart from Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Le Besco, the French film will also feature Benjamin Lavernhe, Louis Garrel, and Pierre Richard in key roles.

Jeanne du Barry is being produced by Why Not Production Company’s Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat, Depp’s production company IN.2, La Petite Reine and France Télévisions. Moreover, the Red Sea Film Festival are the executive producers on the movie.

It is slated to release on May 16, 2023 – the same day as its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

