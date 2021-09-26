Jeen-Yuhs Teaser: Kanye West's old rap session with Mos Def features in FIRST LOOK promo of his documentary

The first look of Kanye West's much-talked-about documentary, titled Jeen-Yuhs finally released its first teaser trailer at Netflix's Tudum event. The documentary which promises an intimate look at the rapper's life will have three parts following West over 20 years. The first promo features an old clip of West and Mos Def rapping together.

Jeen-Yuhs' first teaser showcases old footage from 2002 New York. The home video shows West and Mos Def rapping their song Two Words from Kanye's album The College Dropout. West can be seen in a completely different look compared to today.

It has been reported that the documentary will take a look at several aspects of West's life including his rise to become a global brand not only with his music but also his fashion company. It will also look at the singer's mother, Donda West's death, and its impact on him. Kanye who famously stood for presidential bid 2020 and lost will take us through that time in his life as well in this personal documentary.

Check out the teaser here:

Kanye's documentary has been directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. Coodie and Chike first collaborated with West on his 2004 music video Jesus Walks (Version 3) and later also on Through the Wire. From this first look teaser featuring a home video, we bet fans of the rapper are going to be extremely thrilled for this.

Ahead of his documentary release, Kanye recently dropped his tenth studio album, Donda, titled after his late mother. Within hours of its release, the album became a chart-topper and also made West most-streamed artist and album in one day.

