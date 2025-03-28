Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Ceremony Aims to Replicate Princess Diana’s ‘Wedding of the Century’ Impact

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot in what is expected to be one of the most extravagant weddings of the year. According to Sánchez’s brother, Paul, the high-profile event will rival Princess Diana’s “wedding of the century” in scale and grandeur. With a star-studded guest list and a breathtaking Italian backdrop, the couple’s lavish ceremony is already making waves.

Paul Sánchez shared his excitement in an interview with TMZ, stating, “I think it’s going to be like a Princess Di- thing,” predicting a “huge and fun” event. Though he admitted he wasn’t sure of the exact venue, he emphasized that it would be an “amazing” affair. In a philanthropic gesture, the couple has reportedly requested guests to donate to their favorite charities instead of bringing traditional wedding gifts.

Speculation about the wedding venue has been rampant. A report from the Daily Mail suggested that part of the festivities might take place aboard Bezos’ $500 million megayacht, Koru, anchored in the Venetian Lagoon. However, another source contradicted this, citing Venice’s strict regulations that would prevent the ceremony from taking place on the yacht. Instead, luxurious hotels such as the Gritti Palace and Aman Venice—both fully booked from June 26 to June 29—are rumored to be hosting the celebrations. Room rates at these venues start at $3,200 per night, with premium suites reaching nearly 10 times that price.

Venice is already preparing for an influx of high-profile guests. Reports indicate that the city’s top luxury hotels have been secured, and an entire fleet of water taxis will be available to transport attendees across the canals. The wedding is expected to be a meticulously coordinated, exclusive affair.

With invitations already sent to Hollywood’s elite, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, and Orlando Bloom—the wedding is set to be one of the most glamorous events of the decade. As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez to see if their nuptials truly live up to the legendary status of Princess Diana’s wedding.

