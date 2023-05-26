Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s ‘romantic’ engagement trip: From Ibiza to Cannes; Here's everything to know

Jeff Bezos is now engaged to Lauren Sánchez, who is a helicopter pilot and the Emmy-winning journalist. Lauren debuted her engagement ring over the weekend on Bezos' $500 million yacht in the South of France.

According to the report in PEOPLE, “They [Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez] knew this day would come, but Jeff kept it a complete surprise. It was so romantic.”

Here is everything that we know about Bezos and Sánchez romantic summer getaway.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez engagement trip

Sunbathing on yacht

On May 15, 2023, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were photographed on the former's new $500 million super yacht as they were sailing around Mallorca in Spain. There is also a wooden sculpture aboard which resembles Sánchez.

Lunch in Ibiza

The newly engaged couple stopped for lunch in Ibiza in the middle of the week before continuing their journey towards the South of France. “They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht,” the report said.

South France

During the same week, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were also seen out and about in the South of France. Over the weekend, they attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ Killer of the Flower Moon.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez was photographed wearing her engagement ring while standing on Jeff Bezos’ new boat. It was reported that Lauren’s engagement ring featured about 25-30 carat diamonds. According to PEOPLE, “He [Bezos] proposed last week. They're on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez started dating in 2019, shortly after the former's divorce with his first wife MacKenzie Scoot. Exactly how and when the duo initially met remains unclear but according to Page Six Jeff and Lauren struck up a working relationship. While working on several projects, they gradually fell in love with each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Harry Styles makes cheeky NSFW joke, declares he has the ‘BEST SCHLONG EVER’; DEETS here