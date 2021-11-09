Jeff Bezos has the BEST response to viral video of his girlfriend gushing over Leonardo DiCaprio

A video that was viewed 12 million times on Twitter has made Amazon's head Jeff Bezos warn Leonardo DiCaprio of the consequences of messing with him! No, you don't need to be alarmed by the same, since it's all in good humour and it seems like netizens can't get enough of it.

In the video, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez can be seen gushing over the handsome Leonardo DiCaprio while attending the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala. Her reaction after meeting DiCaprio has been one of the major topics of discussion among netizens today as some noted that the One Upon a Time in Hollywood actor might lose his Amazon Prime subscription due to this, and others simply related to Sánchez calling Leo too handsome to be true!

Twitter user 2cool2blog captioned the video as "Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA."

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

As the viral moment had Twitterati form their own views, Bezos too joined the party with a hilarious picture of himself. "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…@LeoDiCaprio," Bezos tweeted alongside a snap of himself casually leaning over a sign that read, "Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop." Netizens can't stop laughing over Bezos' reply who is poking fun at the incident while jokingly asking DiCaprio to stay away from his girlfriend. Fans have taken to his comments section to post hilarious memes and replies.

While Leo hasn't replied to the same, it would be interesting to note what he has to say about the entire chaos on Twitter!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper & Leonardo DiCaprio attend star-studded 2021 US Open finals