Jeff Daniels Reveals Agents Did Not Want Him To Sign Dumb and Dumber; Says He Knew Toilet Scene Would Be 'Make-Or-Break Moment'

The ‘90s kids have still not gotten over the crazy tales of Dumb and Dumber. It is one of the most loved movies even today. The legendary epic will soon celebrate its 30th anniversary, and ahead of the same, its star Jeff Daniels recalled a few moments.

Jeff Daniels starred alongside the epic actor Jim Carrey in the age-old comedy movie.

Jeff Daniels about his role in Dumb and Dumber

The ‘90s had some of the greatest films, one of which is definitely the buddy comedy movie Dumb and Dumber. In the movie, Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey did many acts that are still enjoyed and laughed at.

Recalling his role as Harry Dunne, The Newsroom actor shared the views of his agents back when he was about to act in the movie that didn't go with the usual roles he did on screen.

Talking to USA Today, Jeff Daniels stated, “I had agents, who weren’t wrong, telling me, ‘You’re a serious actor.’”

"But I wanted to shake it up with a comedy. And I wanted to work with Jim Carrey," Daniels said.

“But I wanted to shake it up with a comedy. And I wanted to work with Jim Carrey,” Daniels said.

Further in the interview, the 69-year-old actor admitted that his and his agent’s fears came true during the sequence when Harry drinks a tea that is spiked with laxative and then blows it all out on the toilet.

He recalled the scene as a make-or-break moment in his career. However, he remembered that Jim Carrey told him “It’s going to be great. You’ve just got to go all the way with it.”

Talking about the scene, the Speed actor added, “That close-up when they pop in tight on my red face. I had been doing it so long, I had almost passed out.”

Clint Eastwood about Jeff Daniels

Although he feared for his career and his agents were all against Jeff Daniels taking up a comedy role instead of a serious one, the movie went on to become a hit. It reportedly earned $247 million worldwide and also gained Daniels immense fame.

With appreciation coming from all around the industry, one particular legend personally spoke to The Martian star about his appearance as Dunne.

Talking about the same toilet scene, Jeff Daniels recalled a golfing game where Clint Eastwood had pulled him aside.

“Clint says to me, ‘I just saw Dumb and Dumber and you know, the toilet scene? That happened to me,'” Daniels stated, adding that Eastwood then started talking about a woman in his life, who “he really wanted to impress, but the shellfish hit him the wrong way from lunch.”

