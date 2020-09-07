Jeff Goldblum gushes about ‘spectacular’ Thor: Ragnarok co star Cate Blanchett: I was deeply starstruck

Jeff Goldblum had nothing but praises to say about his Thor: Ragnarok co-star and longtime friend Cate Blanchett. Read what he said below.

Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum is opening up about his time on the Thor: Ragnarok set! During a new interview, the 67-year-old actor, who played Grandmaster in the 2017 Marvel movie, revealed that he was “starstruck” by co-star Cate Blanchett.

“Cate Blanchett is in this, isn’t she? … She’s so good,” Jeff said while watching a clip of the movie on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “I was deeply starstruck with her. She’s spectacular.”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Cate played villain Hela, who Jeff described as a “cosmically powerful witchy woman.”

In case you missed it, earlier this summer, Jeff jetted off to the UK to resume filming the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion alongside co-stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Laura Dern amid the pandemic. Variety reported in July that Universal had implemented new safety procedures to keep the set at Pinewood Studios free from COVID-19. The cost, including temperature checks and coronavirus testing, was apparently in the USD 5 million range according to insiders.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo says THIS about working in Thor Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth; Find Out

Share your comment ×