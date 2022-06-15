Jeff Hardy gets suspended by AEW following arrest over DUI and felony charges in Florida

Former WWE champion and All Elite Wrestling franchise's Jeff Hardy was arrested on Monday in Florida over multiple charges including DUI and felony charge. As per Daytona Beach News-Journal Hardy was "also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating a restriction which required him to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle."

Reportedly this was Hardy’s third drunk-driving arrest in the past 10 years and a third-degree felony. Following Jeff's arrest, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan released a statement where he announced Hardy's suspension. The statement said, "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior."

The statement released on Khan's Twitter account further said, "We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

As for Hardy's arrest, it was later reported by Associated Press that the former WWE champion was released on a USD 3,500 bond. Jeff's brother Matt Hardy also reacted to the news of his arrest and shared a statement on Twitter saying, "It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time."

ALSO READ: WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy gets arrested in a drunk driving angle; Returns to aide Daniel Bryan against Sheamus