Jeffery Dahmer Case's Lead Investigator Warns Against Letting Connecticut Cannibal Walk Free; DETAILS

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

While Jeffery Dahmer might be an intriguing case after the serial killer was focused on in the Netflix series and was portrayed by Evan Peters on screen, several more such criminals exist, one of whom is now being released. Meanwhile, the lead detective in the case of Dahmer has issued a warning to a psychiatric review board that has granted conditional release to a Connecticut cannibal killer.

Although Dennis Murphy is now a retired detective from Milwaukee, he details his conversation with Dahmer that he had back when he visited the serial killer in a Wisconsin prison.

Recalling the 1991 confession of Jeffrey Dahmer, Murphy stated that Dahmer admitted he would go back to killing and eating humans if he was released. This was when Dahmer had even confessed that he had eaten a human heart, bicep, and thigh.

As per Murphy, he visited Dahmer after he was convicted of several murders he did back in 1992. For those who do not know, Dahmer was sentenced to multiple life terms.

Citing this conversation, Murphy points out that the CT killer and cannibal Tyree Smith should be locked at a maximum-security forensic hospital. Per Murphy, Smith would go back to doing what he did before. Moreover, Dennis Murphy thinks that the release of Smith would also negatively impact the victim's family.

It was back in 2011 that Smith had murdered Angel Gonzalez Bridgeport. The killer then even confessed to Gonzalez's cousin that he ate a portion of the victim's brain and an eyeball.

A year later, Tyree Smith was found not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered confined to the psychiatric hospital for 60 years.

However, last Friday, the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board granted Smith conditional release from the mental ward following a psychiatrist evaluation.

Per Murphy, mentally unstable inmates are usually known to stop taking their meds, which then triggers a violent episode.

