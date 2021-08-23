Jeffrey Dean Morgan pens heartfelt tribute to late co star Bill Paxton; Read tweet

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is remembering the late Bill Paxton with an emotional Twitter tribute. On Saturday, the 55-year-old Walking Dead actor paid homage to his former co-star on his twitter account. “This popped up today on my phone memories. Goddamn, I Miss him. So much," he tweeted.

This popped up today on my phone memories. Goddamn, I Miss him. So much. Never known anyone quite like Bill. Never will. Loved him with a passion. Everyone lucky enough to know him did. Xxxjd pic.twitter.com/Mwid7ELihm — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 21, 2021

"Never known anyone quite like Bill. Never will. Loved him with a passion. Everyone lucky enough to know him did,” Jeffrey tweeted along with a behind-the-scenes photo. In the picture, Morgan and Paxton are both dressed in full costume, with Paxton wearing suspenders and high boots and a hat resting on his knee. The picture seems to have been taken on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries, which debuted on the History Channel in 2015. Morgan and Paxton co-starred in the historical drama, which was set after the Alamo and chronicled the formation of the Texas Rangers during the Texas Revolution. Paxton starred as General Sam Houston, while Morgan played Captain Deaf Smith.

Meanwhile, Paxton, who was renowned for his appearances in series such as Big Love and Hatfields & McCoys, as well as films such as Twister and Apollo 13, died of a stroke on February 25, 2017. Paxton died "because of complications following surgery," according to a family spokesperson at the time. However, the late actor's family subsequently sued the doctor who operated on him and the hospital where his heart surgery was done for wrongful death, accusing them of "negligent diagnosis, management, and treatment."

Interestingly, Morgan's tweet comes after Amanda Seyfried paid homage to Paxton on Friday with her own throwback photo. Seyfried, 35, who portrayed Paxton's on-screen daughter in Big Love, shared a picture of the two on Instagram. "I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love," Seyfried penned.

