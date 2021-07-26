Jeffrey Dean Morgan TEASES Maggie and Negan's 'too much tension' in The Walking Dead Season 11

The Walking Dead will premiere its last season next month and will have 24 episodes instead of the standard 16. "Here's Negan" was the perfect way to finish off the show's six extra episodes from Season 10 that were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking a swing at Negan's origin story at the end of The Walking Dead S10, Jeffrey Dean Morgan understands that fans still despise his TWD character, the ex-villain-turned-anti-hero.

Jeffrey admitted during The Walking Dead's Season 11 panel at virtual San Diego Comic-Con, "I don't know if [Here's Negan] will ever sway the people that hate Negan. I think they're just always gonna hate Negan." On the other hand, the widowed Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who is now calling a ragged Alexandria home after an undercover Negan helped Alpha (Samantha Morton) is the greatest Negan hater of them all. Maggie must once again stand up as a leader of a group that reluctantly accepts Negan as a member as she battles for a future for her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller).

"I think there's definitely an evolution of Negan. But I would be hard-pressed to say that old Negan will ever disappear, I think that will always be a part of who he is," Morgan said. "But I think that at this point, he is trying everything he can to kind of fit in with this group of people. And I think he was doing okay until Maggie came back, and now it's a whole new ball game for him, and one that he's trying to figure out. But I think at a certain point, there's just too much tension between the two of them. So we'll see what happens."

The final season of The Walking Dead premieres on August 15, 2021.

