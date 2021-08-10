Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault

Content Warning: The article contains references to sexual abuse

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew of Britain, accusing the 61-year-old royal of sexually assaulting her while she was under the age of 18. According to PEOPLE, Giuffre stated, "Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him."

The complaint, filed in federal court in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, comes almost two years after Epstein died in a New York prison while awaiting trial on conspiracy and child sex trafficking allegations. The lawsuit also comes just days before a New York state legislation that allows alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring civil claims that would otherwise be prohibited by statutes of limitations expires.

Meanwhile, Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies said, “If she doesn't do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions and Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions.” Andrew is accused of sexual assault and deliberate infliction of emotional distress in the complaint, which demands specific compensatory and punitive damages as per PEOPLE.

According to PEOPLE, in a 2019 BBC interview on his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre claims, Prince Andrew, 61, stated, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever." It simply didn't happen. Between 1999 and 2002, Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the prince three times in London, New York, and on a private Caribbean island owned by the notorious financier, who died in jail in August 2019.

