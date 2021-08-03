Jeffrey Wright REVEALS why he's excited for fans to see Robert Pattinson in 'brilliant' The Batman

Ever since its announcement, Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most-anticipated projects. With the Matt Reeves film, Jeffrey Wright steps into the role of Commissioner Gordon while Pattinson takes on the role of the caped crusader. Revealing what sets this film apart from all other Batman versions, Wright in his recent interview with Comic Book teased why can't wait for fans to watch it soon.

Talking about it being a team effort, Jeffrey quipped, "We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves' direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film." Recalling how despite delays caused by COVID-19 shutdowns and the conditions they shot in, Wright admitted that they have created a "brilliant" film.

While fans may have had their own reservations about Pattinson stepping into the role of the dark knight, it seems his co-star was more than impressed about his skills as he gushed about his on-set dynamic with Robert saying, "I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create. I'm really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There's Rob, there's Bruce Wayne and there's the Batman and they're each distinct. It's really cool. Coming at you next spring."

Reeves' Batman has been strictly kept under wraps and not much has been known about the film apart from the few glimpses seen from the sets of the film during its UK filming schedule. The film is slated for a March release next year.

