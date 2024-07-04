Jelly Roll and Bunny XO Announce They’re Ready For Kids Via Surrogacy

Country music star Jelly Roll and his wife Bunny XO are ready to expand their family. On the July 2 episode of her podcast Dumb Blonde, she clarified that though they started seeing a fertility expert in 2019, it wasn't until this year that they felt both mentally and financially ready.

The couple who exchanged vows in 2016 are opting for IVF with a surrogate. This would be her first child with 39-year-old Jelly Roll, who has two children, 16-year-old Bailee Ann and 7-year-old Noah Buddy. According to Bunny XO, Roll is quite excited and enthusiastic about having a child with her

"J was like ... I would love to have a baby with you.' And that was not the response that I thought he would say," she said. "I was just like, 'Wow really? Have you always felt like that?' He was like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don't, cool. Whatever you want to do.' So now he's, like, really excited about it." she added.

More on Jelly Roll and Bunny XO's IVF journey

Until now the two haven't solidified their plans. They think they want to have twin boys. They are not sure; they could have one, they could have two. They don’t plan on implanting until February 2025.

Before Grammy nominee Jelly Roll revealed on the June 4 episode of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast that he and Bunnie were undergoing IVF, the two had intended to keep their fertility journey private, but since they have always been so open. With all odds stacked against them, it’s already been hard, and they have only just begun. They have been meeting with IVF doctors and exploring all their options to add to their family.

Bunny XO shared why the couple opted for surrogacy

Bunny XO opened up as to why the couple opted for a surrogate. She said that she had trouble carrying a baby and had a couple of miscarriages.

Despite, being as transparent as possible, Bunny XO said that she would love to keep the rest of their IVF journey private as they have faced several instances of bullying as a family before.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who lost over 60 pounds, is currently eating healthy, running two to three miles a day, four to six days a week, taking cold plunges, and taking his health seriously for his family.

