Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Announce They Are Opting For IVF Treatment To Expand Their Family

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are planning to expand their family and saying yes to embracing parenthood soon. On Tuesday, June 4, the rapper and musician podcast revealed he decided to lose over 60 pounds so he could live longer to see kids grow—and keep up with any new additions.

Roll is already a father to daughter Bailee Ann, 16, and son Noah Buddy, 7½, from previous relationships.

Roll and Bunny, who tied the knot in 2016, revealed that they had decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF). "Papabear dropped a surprise on this pod today,” the podcast host wrote across the clip. “We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open.” Bunnie wrote.

What is IVF treatment?

In Vitro fertilization, or IVF, is a medical process in which mature eggs, removed surgically from the ovaries, are fertilized by sperm in a lab. After letting it age for three to six days, one (or sometimes more) of the fertilized embryos, called blastocysts, are transferred into the uterus, hopefully leading to implantation and a healthy pregnancy.

Many celebrities nowadays choose IVF or surrogacy (where a surrogate mother carries the pregnancy). This process increases the chances of having a healthy baby and avoids the chances of miscarriage, among other benefits. Stars like Ann Hathaway, Prinkya Chopra Jonas, and Kim Kardashian have opted for fertility procedures in the past.

Advertisement

Bunny XO's relationship with Jelly Roll's children from previous relationships

Bunny XO has loved Roll's two children like her own. In 2017, the couple was granted full custody of Bailee following her mother’s drug addiction. The teen also revealed in an episode of Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde podcast that she and her biological mother were working on their relationship amid their mother's recovery.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who lost over 60 pounds, is currently eating healthy, running two to three miles a day, four to six days a week, taking cold plunges, and taking his health seriously for his family.

ALSO READ: 'None Of This Has Settled On Me’: Jelly Roll Reflects On His Journey From Juvenile Detention To Being Biggest Winner At 2024 CMT Award

Jelly Roll Closes The Night With Halfway To Hell Performance After Three Wins